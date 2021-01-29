Infinitecoin Trading Up 54.4% Over Last 7 Days (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 103.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $14,825.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.