Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in January

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. 26,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,721. Informa has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Peel Hunt lowered Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

