ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,464. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in ING Groep by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 643,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $8,625,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in ING Groep by 23.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

