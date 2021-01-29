ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Trading Down 5%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 6,028,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,105,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $8,625,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in ING Groep by 21.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in ING Groep by 15.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

