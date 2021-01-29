Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $338.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

