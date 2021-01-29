Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Stryker by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

