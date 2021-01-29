Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 73 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

