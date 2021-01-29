Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NYSE:IKT) Quiet Period To End on February 1st

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (NYSE:IKT) quiet period will end on Monday, February 1st. Inhibikase Therapeutics had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Inhibikase Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

IKT opened at $7.25 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

