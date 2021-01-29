Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Trading Up 0%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 20,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 8,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

