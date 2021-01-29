Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.63.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $191.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

