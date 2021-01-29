Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Trading Down 0.9%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 5,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

