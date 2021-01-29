Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 8,973 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $449,008.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,288 shares in the company, valued at $564,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

