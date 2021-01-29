Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Insider Acquires 10,400 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

Shares of LON OCI traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 292.25 ($3.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 296 ($3.87).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) in a report on Thursday.

About Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

