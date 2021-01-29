Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £125.44 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 49 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($163.89).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($163.68).

On Thursday, November 19th, Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.06. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.33 ($3.27).

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

