Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 27,308 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alector by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

