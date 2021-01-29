Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 891,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $252.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.