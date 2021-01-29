Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,136,282.39 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $971,620.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 93,835 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $278,689.95.

On Friday, January 15th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $10,416.51.

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.85 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liquidia by 29.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Liquidia by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liquidia by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.