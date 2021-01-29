Insider Selling: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Sells 3,797 Shares of Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:QTS opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.27 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $22,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after purchasing an additional 190,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 723.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 158,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

