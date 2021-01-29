Insider Selling: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Sells $106,800.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RMAX stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $705.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $322,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.