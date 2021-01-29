Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells $45,145.60 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $75,117.15.

RLMD stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $529.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,564,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

