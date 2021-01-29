Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 13,260 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,050,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 198,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,523. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.