Insider Selling: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) EVP Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. 4,978,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,494. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

