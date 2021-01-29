Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) COO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $89.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 280.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

