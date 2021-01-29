Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells 85,401 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 85,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $726,762.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,611.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 311,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,030. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $282.35 million, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

