Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce $446.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $443.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.57 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $401.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $126.92.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

