Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $126.92.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.