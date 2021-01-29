Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.56.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Insulet by 43.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $276.20. 1,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,438. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 622.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

