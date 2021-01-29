Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of PODD opened at $275.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

