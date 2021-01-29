Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 4297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IART. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

