Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of ITR opened at C$4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$228.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.48. Integra Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.17.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.3438636 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

