Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 81,111 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

