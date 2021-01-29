Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 9.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $58.11. Approximately 3,231,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,055,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

