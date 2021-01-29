Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Increased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

ICE stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.03. 108,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

