International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $193.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

