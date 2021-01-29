International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQY. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,433,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 580,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.