International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 127,797 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $164.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -310.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

