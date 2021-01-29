International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,825 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

