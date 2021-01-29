International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of AMMO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.