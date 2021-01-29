International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $92,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 139,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

