International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $97,000 in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $824.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,623,620.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,149 shares of company stock worth $21,318,700. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

