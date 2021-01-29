International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $161.50 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

