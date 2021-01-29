International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 154,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,152,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after buying an additional 32,183,586 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

THM stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.52. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

