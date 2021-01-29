Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce sales of $27.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.92 million and the lowest is $27.73 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $31.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $80.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $80.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.27 million, with estimates ranging from $115.46 million to $121.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

