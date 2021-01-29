Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 900 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

NYSE:FRT opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

