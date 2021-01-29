Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter.

