Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.13. 1,614,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

