Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,662. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

