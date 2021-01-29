Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 905 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 823% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.