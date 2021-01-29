Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,790 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 597% compared to the average daily volume of 544 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,568,812. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $18,349,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

