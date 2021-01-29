Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 954% compared to the average daily volume of 338 call options.

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. 14,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

